press release: Connecting Through Art is a new creative arts program that offers people with PD the space and ability to express feelings, emotions, and daily concerns through the activity of drawing and painting. This program encourages participants to socialize as they participate in art activities and also helps them to strengthen their fine motor movements. It is open to any adult who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and their care partner.

Complimentary refreshments will be provided. The program is free, but registration is required.

To register, contact:

APDA Wisconsin

608-345-7938

apdawi@apdaparkinson.org