media release: The Common Council invites residents to a casual meet-and-greet event to engage and network with Madison’s Westside Alders! The event, titled “Faces of Our Westside Districts: Meet and Greet Edition 2025,” will provide both alders and residents the opportunity to discuss what matters most to them. There will be no formalities, just great conversations!

Join us on Wednesday, September 10, at the Wisconsin Neighborhood Center located at Vel Phillips Memorial High School from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., to meet the new and returning alders, and learn more about their goals and vision for addressing the needs of their district. Please register in advance to help us estimate attendance. You can register using the following link: www.cityofmadison.com/meetandgreetSept10. Light refreshments will be provided, and the event is free and open to the public.

This meet-and-greet will allow you to connect directly with Council members, ask questions, share ideas, and learn more about what’s happening in your neighborhood and throughout the city. Our goal is to strengthen the relationship between elected officials and the communities they serve.

To find your Alder, please visit the “Find My Alder” page on the City’s website. For parking, attendees should park in the main lot located on the south side of the building and enter through the doors adjacent to the Welcome Center. Once you enter the building, turn left, and the room is at the end of the hallway on the left. We look forward to seeing you there!

Below are brief introductions of the Westside alders. We hope this will inspire constructive and meaningful conversations!

Meet Your Westside Alders!

Alder John W. Duncan, District 1

Area of Madison: District 1 is on the far west side of Madison. It includes neighborhoods located south of Mineral Point Road, west of High Point Road, and extending north from Raymond Road to the west of Pleasant View Road, as well as north of McKee Road to the east of Pleasant View Road.

Why did you choose to become an alder? I chose to become an alder because I recognize the vital role that local governance plays in fostering community engagement and responsiveness. Being an Alder affords me the opportunity to work collaboratively with others to formulate policies that improve public services, promote sustainability, and create equitable opportunities for all Madisonians.

What do you hope to accomplish in this role? I hope to continue working on affordable housing, sustainable development, and community engagement, ensuring our council remains transparent and responsive to the diverse needs of Madisonians.

Alder Badri Lankella, District 7

Area of Madison: District 7 covers Madison’s southwest side, including neighborhoods such as Ice Age Falls, High Point Estates, and parts of the Raymond Road corridor. We border the beautiful Ice Age Trail, Elver Park, and are near important community anchors like Chavez Elementary and Memorial High School.

Why did you choose to become an alder? I chose to become an alder to be a voice for my community and to work collaboratively on issues like housing, transportation, sustainability, and public safety, all while ensuring equity and transparency in our decision-making.

What do you hope to accomplish in this role? I aim to advance policies that create more affordable housing, improve transportation options, and promote sustainable development while fostering inclusive community engagement.

Alder Joann Pritchett, District 9

Area of Madison: District 9 is not a rectangle nor is it a square. Rather, it is anchored east/west at Gammon and Mineral Point Rd. and north/south from Mineral Point Rd. at Wisteria to Blackhawk to Pleasant View to the Beltline North at Old Sauk Rd. with curves and nooks and crannies including West Towne Mall. Neighborhoods include Walnut Grove, Elderberry, Junction Ridge, Sauk Creek, Tamarack Trails, Wexford Ridge, Blackhawk, Vista West and Oakbridge.

Why did you choose to become an alder? Becoming an alder was not on my radar. I was drafted to become the voice of the 9th district. In addition to being the voice for all constituents in the 9th district and never shying away from a challenge, I accepted. I know that my lived experiences, policy and health care background, ability to conceptually see the “big picture” and penchant for solving problems (especially those related to budgets) using performance measures, outcomes and evaluation and collaborating with others will prove useful with transparency, decision making and accountability.

What do you hope to accomplish in this role?

An opportunity to share the benefits of performance measures for budgeting purposes. Engage constituents both formally and informally by actively listening and responding to their concerns. Addressing novel ways to address housing, creating generational wealth and strengthening community ties. Collaborating with others to advance policies that are transparent and make a positive difference.

Alder Yannette Figueroa Cole, District 10

Area of Madison: Allied, Arbor Hills, Nakoma, Dunn's Marsh, Meadowood, Orchard Ridge & Summit Woods

Why did you choose to become an alder? I am passionate about our community and eager to make a difference. As an alder, I will continue to champion inclusive and equitable policies in public safety, housing, and transportation. Every voice in our community should be heard and valued.

What do you hope to accomplish in this role? Continue to bring clarity to city systems and processes, including the budget, zoning, and housing, and increase the engagement of the silent voices.

Alder John P. Guequierre, District 19

Area of Madison: The greater part of District 19 lies between Whitney Way in the East and Gammon Rd on the West and between Middleton and Lake Mendota on the North and Schroeder Rd on the South. It also includes Wexford Village which stretches from Gammon Rd to the Beltline and from Middleton to Old Sauk Rd. It contains most of University Research Park and popular beaches on Lake Mendota.

Why did you choose to become an alder? I thought that my background in affordable and sustainable housing and in finance and budgeting was a good fit for Madison’s greatest challenges of the current era.

What do you hope to accomplish in this role? I hope to contribute to the efforts to (1) accelerate the pace of housing development,(2) support budgeting that lets all Madison residents prosper, and (3) maintain Madison’s momentum in addressing climate change and climate resilience.

Alder Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 20

Area of Madison: District 20’s northern border is defined by Schroeder Road and Watts Road. Its western boundary is formed by High Point Road, while its eastern border consists of Loreen Drive and Whitney Way. The northern border includes several streets, including Lancaster and Putnam. Some of the larger parks in this district are Greentree Park, Huegel Park, Hammersley Park, and Lucy Lincoln Hiestand Park.

Why did you choose to become an alder? I serve as an Alder because of my commitment to my community and public service. With my experience as a community organizer, I believe we can strengthen our southwest neighborhoods and the city together.

As we face new challenges, particularly from federal uncertainties impacting local government, I aim to be an active communicator. I want constituents to know their input matters as we prioritize public safety, traffic, transportation, development, historic preservation, and natural area protection.

What do you hope to accomplish in this role? My vision is for a Madison where every resident has a better opportunity to succeed. I aim for more effective community engagement that fosters outreach, challenging systems that exclude voices rather than encouraging collaborative discussion.

The Common Council’s mission is to represent the residents of Madison by promoting the safety, health, and general well-being of the community, by incorporating the following city core values: Equity, Civic Engagement, Well-Being, Shared Prosperity, and Stewardship. For additional information about the Madison Common Council, please visit: www.cityofmadison.com/council.