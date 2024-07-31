media release: Mystery to Me Bookstore welcomes USA Today Bestselling Author Connie Berry on Wednesday, July 31, at 7 p.m., to discuss her new release, A Collection of Lies. In this fifth installment of Berry’s Kate Hamilton mystery series, American antiques dealer Kate Hamilton follows blood-stained clues to discover the truth about the murder of a modern-day Victorian gentleman. Connie will be joined in conversation by fellow Mystery Author Annelise Ryan.

This event is free and open to the public, but RSVPs at Eventbrite are encouraged (a livestream is also available). A brief Q&A will follow the talk, and books will be available for sale and signing.