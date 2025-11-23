media release: Connie Noyes will be in conversation with gallerist Theresa Abel discussing the work in her current show Dinner for Two Leftovers, followed by Q&A from the audience. Open to the public, this event will be held on the second floor of the gallery and will be recorded for later viewing.

more on the exhibitions:

On View at the Gallery November 7 – December 28, 2025

Opening Reception Friday, November 7, 5-9 PM

- Free and Open to the Public. Join us for the opening reception for our final shows of the season. Meet the artists, enjoy live music by Trio Soleil, and enter to win hand made ceramics in our Cup Giveaway! In conjunction with MMoCA Gallery Night. Other Stoughton businesses will be open throughout the evening.

The gallery will be closed Tuesday, November 18.

There will be ongoing construction on Hwy 51 / Main Street in Stoughton throughout the season. We will be updating detour information as the routes change. We are currently in phase 3 of this project. Check our Website for the most up to date information.

Diane Washa – Biophilia

Madison artist Diane Washa uses oil paint to interpret the landscape and make it her own. Through direct observation, she creates paintings that are sometimes soft, other times dramatic, but always with the sensitivity of a poet. Washa has been witnessing the landscape long before she began painting it. "We discover why we're passionate about art when memories come on strong or moments of transcendence remind us of what and who first sparked our artist drive." When Washa talks about the locations where she paints, the people she meets along the way become an important part of the story. "Painting in plein air isn't just about creating a piece of art in a beautiful setting. It's the journey of finding that place and the beautiful people I meet along the way."

Artist Talk with Diane Washa Saturday, December 6, 1 PM

Live Paint with Diane Washa - Sunday December 21, In conjunction with Stoughton Winter Solstice Celebration

Cups

Perhaps the simplest, most utilitarian vessel, the cup possesses an immense history and enormous formal variation. This exhibit showcases cups in their many forms, and we are pleased to include work from over 40 artists from across the United States. Kurt Anderson, Gabs Conway, David Swenson, Wendy Eggerman, Andrew Linderman, Lydia Johnson, Katie Fee, Gerard Ferrari, Sanam Emami, Chance Taylor, Nadia Niggli, Bianka De La Cruz, John J Richard, Lynda Ladwig, Courtney Martin, Jonathan Walburg, Julia Galloway, Tyler Quinton, Nancy Kubale, Joanne Kirkland, Rachelle Miller, Tim Kowalczyk, Ryan Myers, Charlie Olson, Juliane Shibata, Tom Jaszczak, Ted Neal, Kate Marotz, Karl Borgeson, Stacey Hardy, Delores Fortuna, Kyle Johns, Nick DeVries, Jenni Brant, Margaret Bohls, Brian Kluge, Wendy Olson, Shumpei Yamaki, Mike Strumbas, Debbie Kupinksy, Craig Clifford, and Wesley T. Brown.

no. 5: Dinner for Two Leftovers by Connie Noyes

Dinner for Two Leftovers extends Noyes' research into mourning by exploring the visceral responses of bodies and emotions intertwined with loss. Through photography, installation, movement, video, and sound. The artist delves into themes of grief, cultural memory, and both individual and collective healing. What began as a personal inquiry extended to address collective grief related to global warming with a focus on water. Drawing on the Hydrocene theory, which shifts eco-aesthetics to "think as water” rather than merely "about water,” Noyes believes that by sharing grief, we can rediscover our most profound humanity.

Artist Talk with Connie Noyes

Sunday, November 23 at 4pm.