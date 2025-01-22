Conover & Potter

press release: Madison Trust for Historic Preservation "Madison Architects" series talk, on Zoom. $10.

The firm of Conover & Porter, based in Madison, WI, was recognized as a regionally significant architectural firm at the end of the nineteenth century. Their projects are some of the most prominent buildings in Madison. This presentation will share the history of the firm and highlight four of their projects that have been planned or worked on by Stacey Z. Keller of InSite Consulting Architects.

Speaker Stacey Z. Keller, AIA, NOMA, NCARB is a senior historic architect at InSite Consulting Architects. She has a passion for service: for the built environment and its diversity. Her expertise is in renovations and historic preservation/adaptive reuse projects. She’s a board member and the current secretary for MTHP and the Secretary/Treasurer for AIA Wisconsin. Stacey is an award winning architect recognized for her: 2024 AIA WI Golden Award, 2020 Athena Award, 2020 UWM Alumni Community Service Award, and the 2020 AIA Young Architects Award at both the state and national levels.