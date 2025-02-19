Conozca sus Derechos (Know Your Rights)

media release: (English below)

Esta sesión ayudará a la gente entender cómo navegar posibles situaciones relacionadas con los derechos en cuanto al estatus migratorio. Habrá interpretación, comida y bebida.

Miércoles 19 de feb a las 6:00 p.m.

Madison Labor Temple

#212 1602 S Park St, Madison

---

This session will help people understand how to navigate potential situations as it relates to one's rights around immigration status. There will be interpretation, food, and drink.

Wednesday, Feb 19 at 6:00 p.m.

Madison Labor Temple

#212 1602 S Park St, Madison

https://www.facebook.com/events/613244464640932