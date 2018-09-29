Conservando Energía (en nuestros hogares)

press release: Conservar energía crea muchos beneficios...especialmente cuando pensamos en nuestra madre tierra y nuestros bolsillos! Cómo podemos usar menos energía para ahorrar dinero y reducir la contaminación que causamos en el medio ambiente? Hay acciones realísticas que todos podemos hacer para lograr esto. Vamos a compartir nuestro conocimiento para salir de este evento con muchas ideas prácticas para conservar la energía.

Este es un evento del CMC y Viviendo en Balance, parte del programa "Cuidando nuestro clima, agua, y tierra". Todo va a estar en español y toda la familia está bienvenida.

--------------

Conserving energy creates many benefits...especially when we think in our earth and our pockets! How can we use less energy to save money and reduce the amount of pollution we cause in the environment? There are reasonable actions we can take to achieve this. We will share our knowledge with one another to leave this event with many practical ideas to conserve energy.

This is an event of the CMC and Living in Balance, from the "Caring for our Climate, Air and Water" program. This event is in Spanish (English interpretation available upon request) and the whole family is welcome.