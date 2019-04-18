press release: Kicking off the spring Conservation on Tap series with guest speaker Daniel Preston, Assistant Professor in Forest and Wildlife Ecology at UW Madison. Come out to hear all about "Amphibian Conservation in Working Lands." I hear it's RIBBIT-ing!'

Conservation on Tap is a monthly networking and social event hosted by the Wisconsin Chapter of the Society for Conservation Biology. We invite everyone interested in learning about, working in, or studying conservation science to join us! Conservation on Tap occurs every third Thursday of the Month. This event is free and open to the public.

5:30PM to 7:30PM, Thursday, April 18, Nomad World Pub, 418 East Wilson St.; Like us on Facebook @WisconBio and click going on our Facebook event https://www.facebook. com/events/431783737570441/