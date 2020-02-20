Conservation on Tap

press release: Join Society for Conservation Biology-Wisconsin for a conversation on "Innovative Conservation to Improve Water Quality"

This month, we are featuring Kyle Minks, Watershed Manager with the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department. At the county, Kyle is responsible for coordinating the county's efforts in implementing the Yahara WIN's Adaptive Management Project, assisting agricultural producers and landowners with conservation practice implementation, and implementing the county's 2017 Legacy Sediment budget initiative.

Informal conversation and networking to follow. We will be at Old Sugar Distillery (931 E Main St) on Thursday, February 20 from 5:30-7pm. Look for a table with our sign - see you there!