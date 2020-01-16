press release: Join Society for Conservation Biology-Wisconsin for the first Conservation on Tap of 2020 - we've got a great talk to kick off the year! We'll be at Barriques on West Washington (127 West Washington Ave, Madison) on Thursday, January 16 from 5:30-7 pm. We're excited to hear from Nancy Sheehan, citizen science coordinator for Journey North at the UW Arboretum. Nancy will talk about Journey North, a citizen science program for tracking wildlife migrations and seasonal changes. The Journey North website includes over 20 maps showing migration in real time based on citizen science observations. Learn about the program and how you can participate in this international citizen science effort!