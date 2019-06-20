press release: It's getting hot outside, so cool off with that #conservationbuzz ! This month's conservation on tap will feature guest speaker, David Drake, Professor and Extension Wildlife Specialist at UW-Madison. He will be speaking on "Living with urban coyotes and red foxes in Madison."

Conservation on Tap is a monthly networking and social event hosted by the Wisconsin Chapter of the Society for Conservation Biology. We invite everyone interested in learning about, working in, or studying conservation science to join us! Conservation on Tap occurs every third Thursday of the Month.

5:30PM to 7:30PM, Thursday, June 20, Old Sugar Distillery, 931, E Main St.

Like us on Facebook @WisconBio and click going on our Facebook event https://www.facebook. com/events/361227007862820/ This event is free and open to the public.