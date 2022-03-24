ONLINE: Conservation on Tap

press release: Join the Society for Conservation Biology-Wisconsin for the next virtual Conservation on Tap.

Have you ever wondered what happens to our water after we finish using it? Join us for a conversation with Aqua Innovations about how they successfully remove nutrients from wastewater before letting it flow back into Wisconsin’s waterways.

Aqua innovations is a Wisconsin-based company pioneering wastewater solutions for both agriculture and industry. Utilizing years of experience in the water treatment industry Aqua Innovations has developed a Nutrient Concentration System that provides a modern solution to handling nutrient rich manure. Creating flexibility in nutrient management, Aqua Innovations is a trusted partner for farmers and renewable energy producers alike, currently creating millions of gallons of clean dischargeable water on multiple sites.