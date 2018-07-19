press release: Come out to Mickey's Tavern for this special carnivore edition of Conservation On Tap featuring Dr. Omar Ohrens! Omar is a postdoctoral researcher with the Carnivore Coexistence Lab at the University of Wisconsin - Madison. Come hear about his research on carnivore conservation and coexistence in Chile!

Comin' up every third Thursday of the month! Conservation On Tap is an opportunity for conservation enthusiasts to connect across agencies and fields, for young professionals to network and get tapped into greater conservation efforts, and for non-professional conservation practitioners to get engaged. Come and chat, hope to see you there! #ConservationBuzz