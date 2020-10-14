ONLINE: Conservation on Tap

press release: Conservation Psychology: What's the role of behavior in conservation? By Sophia Winkler-Schor, SCB Social Science Working Group and PhD student, UW-Madison Nelson Institute.

If humans are the biggest threat to nature, then we should be talking about human behavior! Conservation psychology explores the drivers of human behavior and decision-making in relation to nature. Sophia will provide an overview of the building blocks of human behavior as well as the basics for designing behavior change campaigns that are grounded in psychological theory and methods.

Bring your favorite Wisconsin beverage and turn your camera on or leave it off. We don't judge.

