Conservation Paint Night

media release: Paint and Sip Conservation Series at Delta Beer Lab to benefit Tiger Conservation Campaign! Learn to paint Kuza the Amur Tiger using watercolors. This class is perfect for beginners- your design will be printed on your watercolor paper, so all you need to focus on is painting and having fun!As an added bonus, 10% of your ticket price will be donated to the Tiger Conservation Campaign to help secure a future for wild tigers around the world. Sadly, Amur tigers are critically endangered — there are fewer than 500 left in the wild.$55 per person. All supplies included plus your first drink for FREE!