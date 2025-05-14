Conservation Park Tour
Cherokee Marsh-North Unit 6098 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Conservation Park Tours are educational staff-guided walks held at various conservation parks on the 2nd Wednesday, May - October. Topics vary and include highlights of the past, present and future of the land.
- Starting times vary, depending on the sunset and typically last about 90 minutes.
- Walks are held rain or shine, but may be canceled or delayed in severe weather. The event posting will be updated.
- Free to attend, easy-paced and family-friendly. No registration is required.
- Unless indicated otherwise, no restrooms are on-site.
- Dogs and pets are prohibited in all conservation parks.
Info
Environment