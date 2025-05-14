Conservation Park Tour

media release: Conservation Park Tours are educational staff-guided walks held at various conservation parks on the 2nd Wednesday, May - October. Topics vary and include highlights of the past, present and future of the land.

Starting times vary, depending on the sunset and typically last about 90 minutes.

Walks are held rain or shine, but may be canceled or delayed in severe weather. The event posting will be updated.

Free to attend, easy-paced and family-friendly. No registration is required.

Unless indicated otherwise, no restrooms are on-site.

Dogs and pets are prohibited in all conservation parks.