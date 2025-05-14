Conservation Park Tour

Cherokee Marsh-North Unit 6098 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Conservation Park Tours are educational staff-guided walks held at various conservation parks on the 2nd Wednesday, May - October. Topics vary and include highlights of the past, present and future of the land. 

  • Starting times vary, depending on the sunset and typically last about 90 minutes.
  • Walks are held rain or shine, but may be canceled or delayed in severe weather. The event posting will be updated.
  • Free to attend, easy-paced and family-friendly. No registration is required.
  • Unless indicated otherwise, no restrooms are on-site.
  • Dogs and pets are prohibited in all conservation parks.

Info

Cherokee Marsh-North Unit 6098 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Environment
608-266-4711
Google Calendar - Conservation Park Tour - 2025-05-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Conservation Park Tour - 2025-05-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Conservation Park Tour - 2025-05-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Conservation Park Tour - 2025-05-14 18:00:00 ical