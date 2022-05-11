Conservation Park Tour

Press release: Appropriate to the 50th Anniversary of Madison’s conservation parks, this park is part of a larger story in space and time. From burial mounds to stormwater management to wildlife habitats, one can see evidence of how both humans and animals continue to use the land here.

Conservation Park Tours are staff-guided, approx. 90-minute walks are held seasonally at various conservation parks on the 2nd Wednesday, May - October. The walks are held rain or shine, free to attend, easy-paced, and family-friendly. No registration is required. As is always prohibited in a conservation park, no pets are allowed.