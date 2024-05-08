Conservation Park Tour
Elvehjem Park 1202 Painted Post Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Conservation Park Tours are educational staff-guided walks held at various conservation parks on the 2nd Wednesday, May - October. Event starting times vary, depending on the sunset and typically last about 90 minutes. Walks are held rain or shine, free to attend, easy-paced and family-friendly. No registration is required. Most locations do NOT have restrooms. As always, dogs and pets are prohibited in all conservation parks.
