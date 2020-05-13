Conservation Park Tour

Press release: Heritage Sanctuary is known for its robust display of “spring ephemeral” wildflowers. Come enjoy and learn about the rich flora of this mesic woodland. Located between Cottage Grove Road and Milwaukee Street, at peak trillium bloom in mid-May, Heritage Sanctuary is unequaled. Under an oak forest canopy lies a wildflower carpet more typical of a maple forest. The winding trail takes you through this unusual woodland community.

Conservation Park Tours are a staff-guided, easy walk held seasonally at various conservation parks. These events are free to attend, family-friendly and no registration is required. Walks are held rain or shine.