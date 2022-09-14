Conservation Park Tour

Press release: Walk with Parks conservation staff to see the remnant and restored prairie and woodland, which lives up to its name. Prairie Ridge Conservation Park is nearly 49 acres and features steep prairies, also known as goat prairies - as only goats would be able to traverse this steep slope.

Conservation Park Tours are staff-guided, approx. 90-minute walks are held seasonally at various conservation parks on the 2nd Wednesday, May - October. The walks are held rain or shine, free to attend, easy-paced, and family-friendly. No registration is required. As is always prohibited in a conservation park, no pets are allowed.