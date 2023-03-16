Conservation Photography: Making an Impact with Your Photos

press release: PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public.

Anne shares her transition from taking snapshots of wildlife to telling photo stories that promote conservation. She’ll cover how she finds local conservation stories and gets them published in national outlets, such as the New York Times, Audubon, Sierra Magazine, and Better Homes & Gardens.

This presentation will be via Zoom only at 7pm CST. Please do not come to the PhotoMidwest Studio; no one will be there! Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

Anne Readel is conservation and science photographer and writer that focuses on the relationship between humans and wildlife. Her current projects take a deep dive into American lawn culture, living with urban turkeys, and the fight to save the endangered rusty patched bumble bee from extinction.

Readel specializes in macro photography (conventional and wide angle) and photojournalism. She has a Ph.D. in Ecology, Evolution, and Conservation Biology and a B.S. in Animal Sciences from the University of Illinois, and a law degree from the University of Wisconsin.

Readel’s work has been published by the New York Times, Audubon, Sierra Club, and Better Homes & Gardens, among others. She is based in Madison, Wisconsin, USA.