ONLINE: Conservation Summer Camp

media release: Marbleseed, stiff goldenrod, golden alexander. These native plants, and more, are an important part of the balance of nature in Wisconsin that has developed over hundreds or thousands of years in each particular region. These natives need our help to successfully survive and thrive amidst increasing invasive species such as garlic mustard and Canada thistle. Learn about strategies that help manage invasive species while supporting natives in a healthy ecosystem. Connect with conservation experts, meet other inspiring Wisconsin women that share your love of the land and learn about NRCS resources to support your conservation goals.

Speaker: Carissa Freeh, Pheasants Forever

Host: Kirsten Slaughter, Wisconsin Farmers Union

Conservation Summer Camp Lunch Series: Are you a Wisconsin women landowner ready to discover new ideas and resources to care for your land? Join women landowners from across the state who share your passion for stewarding the land on a virtual “summer camp” series bringing together expert advice, potential resources, and opportunity to connect and network with each other around the virtual campfire. Whatever your background, from beginners to experts, all women landowners are welcome and we want to hear your story. Feel free to bring your lunch. S’mores optional. Wisconsin Women in Conservation is hosting four sessions from May through August on the last Thursday of the month. Attend all four and receive the first Wisconsin Women in Conservation merit badge and be entered into a prize drawing.

Wisconsin Women in Conservation is a state-wide collaborative effort led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside and the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service (MOSES). A three-year multi-faceted project funded by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), WiWiC brings together Wisconsin women landowners to connect and learn about conservation practices, resources, and funding opportunities.