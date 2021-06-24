ONLINE: Conservation Summer Camp

media release: A teaspoon of healthy soil contains more soil microorganisms than there are people on the earth! As women landowners, we are the stewards of our soil and can ensure healthy soil for generations to come. Dig in with us on principles of healthy soil and how strategies like leaving the soil undisturbed and planting cover crops can increase the rich, dark, stable humus in your soil. Connect with conservation experts, meet other inspiring Wisconsin women that share your love of the land and learn about NRCS resources to support your conservation goals.

Speaker: Jamie Patton, University of Wisconsin-Extension. Agricultural Agent

Host: Jennifer Nelson, MOSES

Conservation Summer Camp Lunch Series: Are you a Wisconsin women landowner ready to discover new ideas and resources to care for your land? Join women landowners from across the state who share your passion for stewarding the land on a virtual “summer camp” series bringing together expert advice, potential resources, and opportunity to connect and network with each other around the virtual campfire. Whatever your background, from beginners to experts, all women landowners are welcome and we want to hear your story. Feel free to bring your lunch. S’mores optional. Wisconsin Women in Conservation is hosting four sessions from May through August on the last Thursday of the month. Attend all four and receive the first Wisconsin Women in Conservation merit badge and be entered into a prize drawing.

Wisconsin Women in Conservation is a state-wide collaborative effort led by the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute in partnership with Wisconsin Farmers Union, Renewing the Countryside and the Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service (MOSES). A three-year multi-faceted project funded by the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), WiWiC brings together Wisconsin women landowners to connect and learn about conservation practices, resources, and funding opportunities.