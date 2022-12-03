Conservation Trivia
Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Join us for an evening of Conservation Trivia at Delta Beer Lab as part of the "Change it Up Tuesdays" event series. Trivia begins at 4:30. Test your knowledge of Wisconsin conservation history and fun facts. This fun-filled gathering will be hosted by WGF Ambassador Senator Russ Feingold!
Help us plan for the event by registering in advance! Space is limited.
- You can register as a team of 4-6 players for $25.00.
- Or, register as an individual player ($5.00) and we will add you to a team on the day of the event.
