2-9 pm, 11/9, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Campus.

press release: Join us this fall in celebration of Sauk County's natural beauty and resources, as well as our conservation successes at the first ever Conserve Sauk Film Festival in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

The Festival will include screenings of prestigious feature-length films such as Little Big Farm, as well as the finalists from the Conserve Sauk competition with opportunities for facilitated discussions of the films and their themes. Local organizations will also be making an appearance to share information about conservation efforts and opportunities for involvement.

Conserve Sauk Film Festival is supported in part by a grant from the Sauk County UW Extension, Arts, & Culture Committee and Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts.

To learn more, please visit us at https://www. conservesaukfilmfest.org/