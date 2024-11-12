Consider the Consequences! An Interactive Gamebook of Life
Arts + Literature Laboratory 111 S. Livingston St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Whether you grew up with Choose Your Own Adventure books or spent formative years playing Choice or Twine games, you missed the original. Mary Alden Hopkins and Doris Webster published the very first interactive novel Consider the Consequences! in 1930.
Falconbridge Players presents an interactive dramatic reading of the linked life stories of Helen, Jed, and Saunders. Audience members vote on their fates at each choice point!