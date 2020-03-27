Considering Present-Day Concerns about the Possible Deportation of Ethnic Hmong and Lao People from the U.S. to Laos

Google Calendar - Considering Present-Day Concerns about the Possible Deportation of Ethnic Hmong and Lao People from the U.S. to Laos - 2020-03-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Considering Present-Day Concerns about the Possible Deportation of Ethnic Hmong and Lao People from the U.S. to Laos - 2020-03-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Considering Present-Day Concerns about the Possible Deportation of Ethnic Hmong and Lao People from the U.S. to Laos - 2020-03-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Considering Present-Day Concerns about the Possible Deportation of Ethnic Hmong and Lao People from the U.S. to Laos - 2020-03-27 12:00:00

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

press release: "Considering Present-Day Concerns about the Possible Deportation of Ethnic Hmong and Lao People from the U.S. to Laos" 

Lecture by Ian Baird, Director, Center for Southeast Asian Studies, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Time: Noon to 1:30 PM, Friday, March 27, 2020

Location: Room 206, Ingraham Hall 

Cost: "no cover"

Contact phone number: (608) 263-1755

Sponsored by the Center for Southeast Asian Studies, the Hmong Studies Consortium, and the Asian American Studies Program

Info

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-1755
Google Calendar - Considering Present-Day Concerns about the Possible Deportation of Ethnic Hmong and Lao People from the U.S. to Laos - 2020-03-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Considering Present-Day Concerns about the Possible Deportation of Ethnic Hmong and Lao People from the U.S. to Laos - 2020-03-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Considering Present-Day Concerns about the Possible Deportation of Ethnic Hmong and Lao People from the U.S. to Laos - 2020-03-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Considering Present-Day Concerns about the Possible Deportation of Ethnic Hmong and Lao People from the U.S. to Laos - 2020-03-27 12:00:00