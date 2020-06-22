ONLINE/RSVP: Construction & Transportation Career Fair

press release: WRTP/Big Step, in partnership with the Latino Academy, would like to invite you to join the Virtual Construction & Transportation Career Fair on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

How does a virtual career fair work? You can participate in any (or all) options that may apply:

Present a short presentation with Q&A (15 min slots)

Share a google folder with attendees (company brochure, position description, application, business cards/contact information)

Share contact info in the employer list with attendees

Receive attendee list, contact info, and resume

Please register by Monday, June 22 here: https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/ 1FAIpQLSeQfaSOtPTxPAaYUkYIneoJ xZiMXGOWVLk2ZuESdwnmQxz9Aw/ viewform?usp=sf_link

If you have any questions please contact any of the Big Step Madison staff: