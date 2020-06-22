ONLINE/RSVP: Construction & Transportation Career Fair
press release: WRTP/Big Step, in partnership with the Latino Academy, would like to invite you to join the Virtual Construction & Transportation Career Fair on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
How does a virtual career fair work? You can participate in any (or all) options that may apply:
- Present a short presentation with Q&A (15 min slots)
- Share a google folder with attendees (company brochure, position description, application, business cards/contact information)
- Share contact info in the employer list with attendees
- Receive attendee list, contact info, and resume
Please register by Monday, June 22 here: https://docs.google.com/forms/
If you have any questions please contact any of the Big Step Madison staff:
- Stephanie Johnston, Phone: 608-738-9722, Email: sjohnston@wrtp.org
- Candy Guerra, Phone: 608-327-9240, Email: cguerra@wrtp.org
- Stephanie Moreno, Phone: 608-419-0325, Email: smoreno@wrtp.org
