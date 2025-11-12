Construction Job Fair

media release: Multiple employers are hiring laborers, carpenters, bricklayers, painters, and other trades for immediate openings on Madison jobsites. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared to interview on the spot.

Participating Employers

PeopleReady

Northern Concrete

Dave Jones

S&L Underground

Harker Heating & Cooling

The Electrician

Koenig Concrete

Krantz Electric

Clarity One Supply

Lighting Brokers

Prairie Exteriors