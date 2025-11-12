Construction Job Fair

Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release:  Multiple employers are hiring laborers, carpenters, bricklayers, painters, and other trades for immediate openings on Madison jobsites. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared to interview on the spot. 

Participating Employers

PeopleReady 

Northern Concrete

Dave Jones 

 S&L Underground 

Harker Heating & Cooling

The Electrician

Koenig Concrete

Krantz Electric

Clarity One Supply 

Lighting Brokers

Prairie Exteriors

Info

Careers & Business
608-729-1200
