Construction Job Fair
to
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Multiple employers are hiring laborers, carpenters, bricklayers, painters, and other trades for immediate openings on Madison jobsites. Interested candidates should bring a resume and be prepared to interview on the spot.
Participating Employers
PeopleReady
Northern Concrete
Dave Jones
S&L Underground
Harker Heating & Cooling
The Electrician
Koenig Concrete
Krantz Electric
Clarity One Supply
Lighting Brokers
Prairie Exteriors