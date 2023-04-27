media release: Engineers Local 139 would like to encourage members to attend the 7th Annual Construction Workers’ Memorial on April 27, 2023.

Workers’ Memorial Day is an international day of remembrance of workers killed by workplace incidents or diseases caused by work. A special 7th Annual Construction Workers’ Memorial Service hosted by the Wisconsin Building Trades Council and Construction Business Group will honor those who lost their lives in construction accidents in Wisconsin.

3:30 p.m.: Hard Hat Processional line-up begins from the Monona Terrace (1 John Nolen Dr, Madison, WI 53703) to St. Patrick’s Church

4:00 p.m.: Construction Workers’ Memorial Service at St. Patrick’s Church, 404 E. Main Street, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

This Service will serve as a sign of camaraderie among construction workers in our great state. Your presence would be greatly appreciated as we pay tribute to these honorable men and women. R.S.V.P. to Cheryl at 608-445-9842