media release: Think Spring with RSVP! Our March Zoom Event will be a presentation on Container Gardening by Lisa Johnson, horticulture outreach specialist with UW Extension Dane County. The Event is scheduled for Friday, March 21st, beginning at 1:00 PM.

To receive a Zoom link for this event, contact Jack Guzman, at jguzman@rsvpdane.org by Wednesday, March 19. Please join us on Friday, March 21st!