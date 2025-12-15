RSVP for Contemplating Jesus as "I Am"

media release: The mystical symbols, sacred texts and wisdom traditions in the Gospel of John are designed to reveal the Holy One, the great “I AM,” through Jesus. Come explore with us these symbols and texts, enliven your spiritual imagination, be part of a contemplative community as your Lenten practice this year.

Each 90-minute session will include a flow of teachings, readings, small group conversations, large group sharings and contemplative silence.

This is a 5-part series, offered in-person at Holy Wisdom Monastery on Tuesdays from 10:00-11:30 am, and online on Wednesdays from 6:30-8:00 pm.

𝗜𝗻-𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘁 𝗛𝗼𝗹𝘆 𝗪𝗶𝘀𝗱𝗼𝗺 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘆 – 𝟭𝟬:𝟬𝟬 – 𝟭𝟭:𝟯𝟬 𝗮𝗺 Tuesdays, Feb. 24-Mar. 24

• 12:00 pm – Lunch ($18): Enjoy a delicious meal prepared fresh by our chefs. Email retreats@holywisdommonastery.org to reserve your meal 48 hours in advance. Please specify which date/dates you wish to stay for lunch.

𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗹 – 𝟲:𝟯𝟬 – 𝟴:𝟬𝟬 𝗽𝗺 Wednesdays, Feb. 25-Mar. 25

𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿 – 𝗣𝗮𝗺 𝗦𝗵𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗴 is the director of spiritual nourishment at Holy Wisdom Monastery, a student of sacred texts, an educator, and a contemplative. It is always a joy for her to be able to facilitate critical and contemplative readings of scripture as nourishment during sacred seasons.

$65 per person or screen for the series.

Please register by Feb. 22, 2026 for the in-person or virtual Lent series. If you need to cancel your registration, there are no refunds, but you are welcome to share your registration with someone who could come in your place.