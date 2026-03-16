RSVP for Contemplative Cooking

media release: Join us for a contemplative cooking class that teaches how to cook with seasonal ingredients, while slowing down and being present to what we are creating. We will have fun learning from Chef Felipe and working together to create a delicious spring meal.

Spring is a time of awakening and growth. Together we prepare a light, vibrant menu featuring steamed vegetables, a crisp green salad and steamed cod wrapped in zucchini ribbons served with a silky celeriac puree.

$65/person. Please register by April 12, 2026. Limited to 18 people.

There are no refunds for cancellations, however registrations are transferable to another attendee by the person who purchased the program.