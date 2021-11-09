ONLINE: Contemporary Art and Poetry and the Colonial Archive in Brazil

press release: Please join UW Latin American, Caribbean and Iberian Studies Program for the LACIS Lunchtime Lecture, Tuesdays at noon. The events are free and open to the public.

Presented by Tinker Visiting Professor of Spanish and Portuguese, Diana Klinger

About the presenter: Diana Klinger is Associate Professor of Literary Theory at Universidade Federal Fluminense. She has a research productivity scholarship from Cnpq (Level 2) and was a Young Scientist of Our State, from Faperj between 2015 and 2018. She has a degree in literature from the Universidad de Buenos Aires (2000), where she taught Brazilian Literature, and Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (2006). She engaged in a post-doctorate in the Advanced Program of Contemporary Culture, at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, UFRJ from 2007 to 2009.

Since 2009, she has coordinated, together with Professor Celia Pedrosa, the Research Group (Cnpq) “Theoretical-Critical Thought on the Contemporary”, which participated in the International Cooperation Agreement with the Masters in Latin American Literature of the Universidad de Tres de Febrero (Argentina). Between 2002 and 2014, she was the editor of the bi-national magazine Grumo, and curator of the Gandula collection of Brazilian poetry translated and published in Argentina, for which she translated several titles. In 2020, she received the Tinker Visiting Professor Fellowship at the University of Madison, Wisconsin which was postponed until 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.