media release: Join National Heritage Fellow Karen Ann Hoffman of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin for a conversation about Contemporary Native Art, Issues and (Mis-)Understandings. Warning—some topics may be triggering for some attendees. Karen Ann will share a presentation of her art, songs, and stories focusing on a 2-way discussion comparing the ways Western and Native cultures understand the role of Art. The broad ranging conversation will include an in-depth discussion of her multi year efforts to raise awareness about the Mass Native burial site on the grounds of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. We’ll also touch on the ongoing tragedy of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and the discovery of children’s graves at Residential Schools. Karen Ann will also encourage attendees to “Ask an Indian Anything!” as a way of openly and gently addressing questions, concerns and (mis-)understandings they may have.

Last year we had the honor of hosting Ho-Chunk tribal member Andi Cloud as our Storyteller-in-Residence! Find out more about her exciting, multifaceted residency, "Ho-Chunk Through Story: The Origin, The Wayz, and The Life"

This year, we're thrilled to continue our partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison and to welcome a variety of Native artists, storytellers, and community leaders for a series of programs celebrating Indigenous people in and beyond Teejop (pronounced day-jope, meaning Four Lakes, or Madison). In order to honor the specific role that storytellers play in Ho-Chunk and many Indigenous cultures and expand this program to include other kinds of knowledge, we've updated the name of this series from Storyteller-in-Residence to Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations of the Great Lakes. Native folks from different nations will lead programs highlighting both traditional and contemporary practices, stories, and community relationships. Programs kick off in October following Indigenous Peoples' Day, and include art workshops, cooking and crop demonstrations, storytelling, presentations on traditional skills and customs, and more!