media release: France, Italy | 1963 | DCP | 103 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Jean-Luc Godard; Cast: Michel Piccoli, Brigitte Bardot, Jack Palance

In Godard’s first big-budget film, a screenwriter (Piccoli) struggles with rewriting a screenplay of The Odyssey for a demanding director (noted filmmaker Fritz Lang) and an obnoxious American producer (Palance), while his marriage to Camille (Bardot) falls apart. Godard chaffed under the constant pressure of his own producers, and Contempt, screened here in a new 4K restoration, is often a thinly veiled attack towards them.

