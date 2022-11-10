Context Matters: Structural Racism and Racial Inequality in the U.S.

press release: UW Havens Wright Center lecture, on Zoom.

Regina S. Baker is an Assistant Professor of Sociology at the University of Pennsylvania. Her research is fundamentally concerned with poverty and inequality and seeks to understand the factors that create, maintain, and shape socioeconomic conditions and disparities across people, places, and time. She is particularly interested in the role of institutional and historical processes that help shape individual outcomes and thus contribute to broader patterns of inequality. She has published in leading outlets such as the American Journal of Sociology, American Sociological Review, Journal of Marriage and Family, and Social Forces.

T﻿his event is co-sponsored by the Center for Demography & Ecology at UW-Madison.