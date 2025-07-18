The Continental Congress, The Temperance Union

media release: Gather with us for a free summer concert filled with live music, good food, and countryside charm. On Friday, July 18, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., we're heading to Goodly Farm in Sun Prairie for an evening under the open sky.

Enjoy performances by The Continental Congress and The Temperance Union, explore the farm, meet friendly animals, and indulge in delicious fare from local food trucks.

This annual tradition celebrates connection, community, and making summer memories together. Bring your friends, bring the kids—everyone's welcome!

What to Bring: Lawn chair or blanket, picnic dinner, or money for food trucks

6 p.m.: Dinner and Fellowship

7 p.m.: The Temperance Union

7:45–9 p.m.: The Continental Congress

The Continental Congress is a three-piece folk band from Madison, Wisconsin. Composed of Harrison Whyte (fiddle), Tim Dennison (Banjo, guitar, tin whistle), and Scott Cunningham (banjo, guitar, vocals), they specialize in bringing together the folk traditions of the Old and New worlds in transatlantic harmony. www.congressband.com

The Temperance Union is a new sister-folk band comprised of Christiana Miller, Maddy Hunt, and Marissa Cunningham. All three are lifelong vocalists and soulful songwriters who love creating honey-baked harmonies and drawing inspiration from the big-haired singer-songwriting queens of the '60s and '70s.