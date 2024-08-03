Continuals, The Five Mod Four, Hospitality Suite
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE. Masks are required at all times for audience members; performers can opt to unmask while performing but are required otherwise.
Continuals are a quartet from Washington DC with a new album on Dischord Records. Joining them are two Madison acts: indie rockers Hospitality Suite and father/son postpunk/powerpop duo The Five Mod Four.
