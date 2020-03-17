CANCELED: Contra Dance Cooperative

NOTE: No dances on March 17-31 due to coronavirus concerns; or on 2020 election dates: Feb. 18, April 7, Aug. 11, Nov. 3.

press release: Every Tuesday, all year round (~7:45-9:45 pm): Madison contra dance at Gates of Heaven Synagogue (302 E. Gorham in James Madison Park). Madison Contra Dance Cooperative, open band and callers. Tuesday dances are free with a 4-month membership of $50, $5 for non-members, and $3 for students. Call Steve (608-692-3394). Open waltzing will precede the dance at 7 pm every fourth Tuesday until further notice.