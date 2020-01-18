press release: 3rd Saturday Contra Dance with live music by The Cosmic Otters with calling by Marjorie Matthews. Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave, Madison. Enter through the courtyard off of W. Washington Ave. 1/18. 7:30-10:30 pm, instruction offered at 7. $8/$5 students. Come alone or bring a partner or friends. More info at madisoncontra.org