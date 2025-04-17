× Expand DMNX Photo "Schlock and Awe" creator Cody Lemke on stage. Cody Lemke

media release: FREE live movie showing featuring commentary from comics Cody Lemke, Sasha Rosser, and David Fisher. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!

This April, Schlock returns with noted Russian Special Representative Steven Seagal in Contract to Kill. As if the movie's tagline ("They didn't just cross the border; they crossed the line") wasn't enough of a red flag, this movie throws in nonsensical exposition, derpy dialogue, and Seagal's signature wooden performance into the melting pot of stank for good measure. It's really quite alarmingly bad.

Doors open at 8:30PM, show starts 9:00P

https://www.facebook.com/ events/462458033527037

Seating is first come, first served. Free parking and full bar service available at venue.