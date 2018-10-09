Control Your Pain

press release: Free seminar by Advanced Pain Management with guest speaker: National hero Justin Minyard. Justin was first injured on 9/11 as a first responder. Justin also served on 8 combat tours, and he received 2 Purple Hearts and a Bronze star for valor.

* brief description/music genre/etc. This free seminar will cover therapies for chronic pain management. Justin Minyard will share his courageous story of service to our country and how he overcame his battle with opioids.

6pm to 7pm, Oct 9, 2018, Sheraton Madison 706 John Nolen Drive, Madison, WI 53713

Free, seating is limited so please RSVP. Free refreshments.

RSVP online: www.CYPevents.com/1728 Or call 877-472-4650