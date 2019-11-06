RSVP for Controlling Invasives & Restoring Natives
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Learn how to eliminate invasive plants, like garlic mustard, from your woodland, and how to start re-establishing native wildflowers, grasses, and woody plants that will bring back the wildlife. Instructor: Frank Hassler, Good Oak Ecological Services
Time: 6:30-8:30pm, Wednesday, November 13
Registration Deadline: Wednesday, November 6
Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member
