press release: Perhaps the most sought-after lost film from Hollywood’s Pre-Code era, Warner Bros. 1933 production of Convention City was by many accounts one of the funniest and most outlandish comedies of its era. The film, set in Atlantic City and starring Adolphe Menjou, Joan Blondell, Dick Powell, and Mary Astor, was reportedly so racy that WB head Jack Warner ordered the negative and all prints destroyed, after the Breen office wouldn't allow even a censored version to be re-released. George Eastman Museum Archivist Nancy Kauffman will use still photos and archival documents in a presentation that will reconstruct the film's story and discuss the history behind its disappearance.