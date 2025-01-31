media release: The Textile Arts Center of Madison (TAC) is pleased to announce the opening of the exhibition, Convergence–TAC’s annual textile arts exhibition showcasing the work of current and recent UW students working in fiber. The exhibition will be on view at TAC’s facility, located at 2436 Pennsylvania Avenue in Madison, from January 31 through March 1,

2025.

TAC will celebrate the opening of Convergence with a public reception on Friday, January 31 from 5:30-7:30pm. This event is free and open to the public.

TAC’s public hours for viewing the exhibition will be Thursdays from noon-4pm and Saturdays from 10am-2pm, January 31 through March 1, 2025. Please see our website for more information.

Curatorial Statement: Annmarie Suglio

“Convergence” is an exhibition providing a meeting place for fiber, textile, and paper works created by current students and alumni of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. The artists included in this exhibition explore themes of materiality, the passage of time, and sense of self. To convey these timeless themes, selected innovative works employ traditional textile or fiber art techniques, such as hand weaving, sewing, embroidery, felting, and papermaking to address these concerns through a contemporary lens. “Convergence” brings together celebrated artists of diverse backgrounds and areas of study from Madison's community.

The TAC/UW Exhibition, Convergence, features work by the following artists: Hannah Bennett, Autumn Brown, Danielle Burke, Ian Danner, Kate Flake, Kate Goodvin Nika McKagen, Mariah Moneda, Jackelin Espinosa Moyoti, Cate O’Connell-Richards, Maia Rauh, Noa Rickey, Roberto Torres Mata, Lars Shimabukuro, Eli Song, Carolyn Spears, Kelsey Vickman

About the Textile Arts Center of Madison

The Textile Arts Center of Madison (TAC) is a hub for the fiber arts community, offering classes and workshops, exhibitions and events, and access to supplies for makers and enthusiasts of all ages and backgrounds. The nonprofit organization was founded in 2023 with a vision for a community in which creative expression through textile and fiber arts is celebrated, supported, and accessible to all. Through its programming, TAC celebrates the rich traditions and cultures of fiber craft and seeks to reflect the diversity of fiber art makers. Visit textileartsmadison.org to learn more.