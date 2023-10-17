A Conversation About Steps in Countering Hatred

media release: LeaderEthics Wisconsin panel discussion by Masood Akhtar (We Are Many-United Against Hate), Arno Michaelis (Serve 2 Unite), moderator Sam Scinta, on Zoom.

LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:

Truthful. Transparent with public information. Unifiers rather than dividers, and Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!