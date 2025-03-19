A Conversation with the Candididates for Superintendent of Public Instruction

media release: Where do the candidates stand on the issues that matter most to Wisconsin kids? Join us for a conversation with the candidates for Superintendent of Public Instruction, moderated by Tony Chambers of The Center for Healthy Minds, UW-Madison. This event is co-hosted by Wisconsin Public Education Network and the NAACP Wisconsin, and is free and open to all.

NOTE: For the first time, a candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction has declined the invitation to attend a Wisconsin Public Education Network candidate forum. Brittany Kinser's campaign did not provide a reason for declining the invitation. She also did not respond to our multiple requests to complete a candidate survey during the primary. Resources sharing Ms. Kinser's views will be available at the event, and Dr. Underly is confirmed. The cohosting organizations - the League of Women Voters, the NAACCP and Wisconsin Public Education Network - offered to reschedule to accommodate the schedules of the candidates, but did not receive a reply.