media release:

Italy | 1974 | DCP | 121 min. | English and Italian with English subtitles

Director: Luchino Visconti

Cast: Burt Lancaster, Helmut Berger, Silvana Mangano

A reclusive retired professor (Lancaster) in Rome finds his quiet life upended when Countess Bianca (Mangano) and her eccentric family rent a floor of his mansion, bringing chaos—and a provocative young lover, Konrad (Berger). Despite Konrad’s brashness, the professor succumbs to his charms, sparking a strange, desire-driven bond. Visconti’s penultimate film, partially inspired by the director’s own relationship with young actor Berger, will be shown twice in a newly restored 4K DCP. The English-language version, featuring Lancaster’s own voice, will screen at 4 p.m. The Italian-language version screens at 7 p.m.

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

New Restorations and Special Presentations

In addition to several titles showing in our Owen Kline and John Ford series, other 35mm presentations this calendar include Todd Haynes’ Safe, screening in honor of its 30th anniversary; Masaki Kobayashi’s thrilling and beloved samurai drama, Harakiri; and two Hong Kong classics from director Tsui Hark: The Blade and Green Snake – showing in special prints from the Wisconsin Center for Film & Theater Research. Special presentations on DCP include the first Madison theatrical screening of Roman Polanski’s An Officer and a Spy (J’accuse); two star-studded thrillers from the late 1970s, Capricorn One and Rollercoaster; and new restorations of Adrian Lyne’s terrifying Jacob’s Ladder, Mike Nichols’ The Day of the Dolphin, Luchino Visconti’s Conversation Piece, and Terry Gilliam’s sumptuous The Adventures of Baron Munchausen.