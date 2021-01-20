ONLINE: A Conversation with Emerging Arts Leaders

press release: Join a conversation with MBA students from the UW Madison Bolz Center. These Master in Business Arts Administration Students will discuss their work and the future of arts administration. Bring your questions for Elena Duran (MMOCA), Alexis O'Connell (Music Theater of Madison), Deja Mason (Overture Center), Adalia Hernandez Abrego (Dane Arts).

Produced by:

2021 DABL Workshop Series is produced by Dane Arts Buy Local (DABL) and brought to you by Dane Arts. This workshop series is designed to help artists and creatives build their business skills to grow and foster their career.

**About DABL 2020**

For the past five years Dane Arts, through its annual Dane Arts Buy Local Market (DABL Market), has provided a platform for Dane County visual artists and the greater business community to come together and build partnerships across arenas.

For 2020, DABL will turn its focus to helping artists build their art businesses. As much of our lives have moved to social media we find artists are doing what they do best, finding creative ways to keep us entertained, creating community art projects, playing living room shows for tips, and helping us find the beauty of community.

To support this effort, DABL will be hosting a combination of live and recorded workshops taught by artists and other professionals. Past workshops can be found here.

www.dablmarket.com

www.danearts.com